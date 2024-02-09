Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 190 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

