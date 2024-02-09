Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 850 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

HWM stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Our Latest Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.