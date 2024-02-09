Gaming and Leisure Properties’ (GLPI) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

