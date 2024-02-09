Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 7.6%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 120,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 174,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Gatekeeper Systems Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$59.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.
Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile
Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.
