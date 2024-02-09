GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GABI opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Friday. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.80 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company has a market capitalization of £297.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.48.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

