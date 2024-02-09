GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GABI opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Friday. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.80 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company has a market capitalization of £297.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.48.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI)

