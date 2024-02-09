Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Genasys worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genasys by 15,270.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genasys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,152 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genasys Price Performance

GNSS opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.41. Genasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 39.42% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Genasys

Genasys Profile

(Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.