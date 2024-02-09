General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Decreased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0 %

GD stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $270.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

