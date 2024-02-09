General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 204,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,850. General Electric has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $118.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

