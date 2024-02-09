General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 948,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20. General Electric has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $139.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.