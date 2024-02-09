General Motors (GM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2024 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/24/2024 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2024 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/4/2024 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 6,468,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,267,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

