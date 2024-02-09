GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,402,000 after buying an additional 478,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,719 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

