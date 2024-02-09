Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-7.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-7.250 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.80 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.