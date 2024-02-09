Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE GKOS opened at $95.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $891,881.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,370 shares of company stock worth $21,543,878. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

