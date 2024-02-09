Global Tech Industries Group (GTII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTIIGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 10th.

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

