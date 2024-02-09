Global Tech Industries Group (GTII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 10th.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

