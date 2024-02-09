GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.41.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

