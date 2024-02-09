Globant (GLOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Globant (NYSE:GLOBGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Globant (NYSE:GLOBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.42. 45,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,773. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.86.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 72.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLOB

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.