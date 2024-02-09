Globant (GLOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.42. 45,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,773. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.86.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 72.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLOB

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.