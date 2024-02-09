Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life updated its FY24 guidance to $11.30-$11.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.300-11.800 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,639,000 after acquiring an additional 412,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,725,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

