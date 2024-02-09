Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Golden Entertainment worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.28. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

About Golden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

Featured Stories

