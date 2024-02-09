Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.22

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 496597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOGL. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

