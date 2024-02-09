Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.29

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.29 and last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 29932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Price Performance

Graco Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,163. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

