Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.20% of Graham worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Graham by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,418,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GHC opened at $707.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $690.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.91. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $748.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

