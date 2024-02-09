Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Great Ajax Stock Down 6.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $12,051,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
