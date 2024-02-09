Griffon Co. (GFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 21st

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Griffon has raised its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Griffon to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

GFF opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Griffon has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Griffon by 829.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Griffon by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 240,137 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Griffon by 123.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

