Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.28 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00148103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00526166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00252970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00165658 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.