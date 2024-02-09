Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,990 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. 1,392,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,124. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.