Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $625.90. 844,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,389. The company has a market cap of $282.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $602.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

