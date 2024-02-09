Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $171.88. 39,222,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,063,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

