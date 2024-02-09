Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.3% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,120.65. The company had a trading volume of 92,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,989. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,155.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,028.23 and its 200 day moving average is $933.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,072.80.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

