Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 65000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Gunsynd Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £887,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26.
Gunsynd Company Profile
Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.
