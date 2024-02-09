Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. 2,004,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

