Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE HASI opened at $23.53 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 729,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 247,346 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

