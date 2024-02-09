Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.10% of Hawkins worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Hawkins by 28.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HWKN stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $73.47.
Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
