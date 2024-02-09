HC Wainwright Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $1.50

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 154.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
