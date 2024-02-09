HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,444 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

