HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,444 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
