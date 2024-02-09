Head to Head Analysis: Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Melexis and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Melexis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melexis N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology -8.61% -32.71% -6.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Melexis and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 2.05 -$39.59 million ($0.52) -17.87

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Melexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology.

21.1% of Melexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Melexis and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melexis 0 2 0 0 2.00 SkyWater Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.41%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Melexis.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Melexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melexis

(Get Free Report)

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs. It also offers embedded motor driver, fan and pump, LED, and pre driver ICs; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, RFID Transceiver NFC Sensor tag ICs. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ieper, Belgium. Melexis NV is a subsidiary of Xtrion N.V.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.