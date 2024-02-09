Head-To-Head Comparison: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

OppFi has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Cosmos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.79 $7.10 million $0.07 46.29 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.03 -$104.12 million ($0.09) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OppFi and Cosmos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.55% 18.36% 5.47% Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -82.46%

Summary

OppFi beats Cosmos Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

