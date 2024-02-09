Head-To-Head Contrast: Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) vs. Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) and Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Premium Brands and Tiger Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premium Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tiger Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Premium Brands currently has a consensus target price of $128.71, indicating a potential upside of 87.93%. Given Premium Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Premium Brands is more favorable than Tiger Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A $0.51 135.11 Tiger Brands N/A N/A N/A $12.31 0.87

This table compares Premium Brands and Tiger Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tiger Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premium Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Premium Brands and Tiger Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A Tiger Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Premium Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tiger Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Premium Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tiger Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Premium Brands pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tiger Brands pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiger Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Premium Brands beats Tiger Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products. It is also involved in the distribution of food products, including meat and seafood products; operation of retail/convenience store and concessionary; and provision of food and seafood processing, and cold storage and logistics services. The company operates under the brand names Harvest Meats, Hempler's, Piller's, Grimm's Fine Foods, Freybe, Isernio's, Expresco, SJ Fine Foods, McSweeney's, Made Rite, Direct Plus, Oberto, Deli Chef, Belmont Meats, Conte Foods, SK Food Group, Oven Pride, Hygaard, Quality Fast Foods, HQ Fine Foods, Creekside Custom Foods, Stuyver's, Bread Garden Express, Audrey's Patisserie, and Duso's, as well as Gourmet Chef, Island City Baking, Skilcor, Leadbetter's, Concord Meats, Mclean Meats, Buddy's Kitchen, Raybern's, Partner's Crackers, Shaw Crackers, Country Prime Meats, Lou's Kitchen, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Golden Valley Farms, Maid-Rite, etc. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S. Ball, and Hugo's brands. It provides home care products under the Airoma, Bio Classic, Bio Classic, Doom, Jeyes, and Peaceful Sleep brands; milling products under the Golden Cloud and Ace brands; rice pasta under the Fatti's and Moni's, Cresta, Tastic, and Aunt Caroline brands; and superfoods under the Ace, Jungle, King Korn, and Morvite brands. In addition, the company offers personal care products under the Dolly Varden, Kair, No Hair, Perfect Touch, Status, and Ingram's brands; and snacks, treats, and beverages under the Beacon, Maynards, Hall's, Sparkles, Allsorts, Oros, Jelly Tots, Toff-O-Luxe, fizzer, Fizz Pop, Smoothies, Rose's, Easter, and Energade brands. Further, it provides out of home solutions and product offerings in various pack formats to franchised restaurant groups, hotel groups, catering groups, airlines, and institutions; and product solutions for the establishment cleaning, pest control, and room air refreshing. It exports its products to approximately 55 countries worldwide. Tiger Brands Limited was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bryanston, South Africa.

