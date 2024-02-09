Head to Head Review: Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) versus Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Emeren Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emeren Group and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group 3.55% 3.19% 2.52% Sequans Communications -64.06% -521.77% -26.58%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $81.41 million 1.32 -$4.67 million $0.05 35.59 Sequans Communications $60.55 million 2.93 -$9.01 million ($0.52) -5.60

This table compares Emeren Group and Sequans Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Emeren Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emeren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Emeren Group and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Sequans Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Emeren Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 231.66%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $3.01, suggesting a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Sequans Communications.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Sequans Communications on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

