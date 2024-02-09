Head-To-Head Review: NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 1 1 11 0 2.77 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $71.85, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 26.00% 11.73% 3.77% Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares NextEra Energy and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.5% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy and Spine Injury Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $28.11 billion 4.12 $7.31 billion $3.61 15.62 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 1,677.39 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 32,100 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 88,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 871 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.8 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

