Head to Head Survey: Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) vs. ATS (NYSE:ATS)

ATS (NYSE:ATS) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATS and Richtech Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATS currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.82%. Given ATS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ATS is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATS $1.95 billion 2.09 $96.40 million $1.23 33.41 Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ATS and Richtech Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ATS has higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of ATS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATS and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATS 5.48% 18.09% 6.66% Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ATS beats Richtech Robotics on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

