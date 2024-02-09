Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 14,947 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 306.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,459,000 after purchasing an additional 464,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,765,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

LKQ Trading Up 0.9 %

LKQ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

