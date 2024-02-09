Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 3,721 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in APA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in APA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in APA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in APA by 5.8% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

APA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. 2,744,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,806. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.31.

APA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

