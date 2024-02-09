Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,955 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HD traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.86. 1,003,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,717. The company has a market capitalization of $361.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $365.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

