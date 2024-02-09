Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 26,612 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 814.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.52. 12,050,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,351,055. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

