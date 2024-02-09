Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 2,757 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2,757.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $222.83. The stock had a trading volume of 75,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,999. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

About Vail Resorts



Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

