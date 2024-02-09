Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $73.18. 415,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

