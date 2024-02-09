Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $882,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,093. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.