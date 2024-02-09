Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBAC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.16. 458,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,888. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $294.28.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

