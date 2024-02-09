Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 4,761 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $579.76. The stock had a trading volume of 442,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,919. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $582.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

