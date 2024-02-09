Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Down 3.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 2,067,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,367,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

